Two terrible acts of bloodshed that are similar

"Man shot down, perpetrator on the run" - on Saturday morning, memories of the double murderer Roland Drexler from Altenfelden immediately came to mind after the fatal shooting in Oberkappel. Although the police were able to quickly reassure the public, on closer inspection there are several similarities that send a shiver down the spine. And it's about much more than the fact that both perpetrators killed in the Rohrbach district, just 16 kilometers apart as the crow flies!