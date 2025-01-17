Release of hostages to begin on Sunday

According to the Times of Israel, the government's vote is planned for Saturday evening. The background to this is that opponents of the agreement still have 24 hours to lodge an objection to it with the Supreme Court. As Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest, begins on Friday evening, religious people would not have enough time. The newspaper reported that the deadline for submitting petitions would therefore only end late on Sunday - and the agreement could therefore only come into force on Monday. It is actually due to begin on Sunday at 11.15 am CET.