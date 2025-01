New ÖGB boss: “I’ve never been able to keep quiet”

First woman to head an ÖGB regional organization: Sonja Föger-Kalchschmied, who was born in Reutten, has held this title since Monday. "And that makes me really proud," she said yesterday on the occasion of her confirmation by a secret ballot of the regional executive committee, in which she achieved 88.5% - "an excellent result" for the first time, explained ÖGB regional managing director Benjamin Praxmarer.