How our children will grow up in 2050

A recent UNICEF report paints a clear picture: Europe will be dominated by an ageing society. The number of children will continue to decline, and in many countries children will make up less than 20 percent of the total population. At the same time, life expectancy is increasing, which will focus society's attention more on older generations. Education, leisure activities and social programs for children could become less important. Futurologist Reinhold Popp takes a different view: "Children will be seen as a precious resource! This will hopefully lead to long-overdue reforms in the education system - from kindergartens to schools and universities."