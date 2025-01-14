Savior for Kiska
When the insolvency of KTM became known, dark clouds also gathered over the design company Kiska. There was immediate talk of job cuts. Before Christmas, however, an announcement was made: A strategic partner had been found in Loxone. Now it is clear: the tech company is even acquiring a majority stake. No solution has yet been found for the planned withdrawal of Pierer Mobility from MV Agusta.
"Together, we are not only securing jobs, but also bringing world-leading product design and brand experiences - both in building automation and in other promising areas," said Loxone co-founder Thomas Moser on December 20, when the tech company from Kollerschlag (Upper Austria) and Kiska announced that they were entering into a strategic partnership.
Uncertainties after the loss of a major customer
Loxone's entry proves to be a savior in times of need. Due to the insolvency of motorcycle manufacturer KTM, the design company from Salzburg faced an uncertain future at a stroke and had also planned major staff cuts to overcome the crisis. "After the loss of a major customer in the mobility sector, the company was faced with economic uncertainties," the situation was described in a press release.
On its website, Kiska lists customers such as Audi, Palfinger, Schöffel, Atomic, Bosch and Head, as well as KTM, GasGas, CF Moto and Husqvarna. Anyone who sees the motorcycles from Mattighofen knows that there is a lot of Kiska know-how in them when it comes to design. The close ties are also reflected on the owner side: according to the company register, Pierer Mobility AG, to which KTM AG belongs, currently holds 50 percent of Kiska GmbH in Anif.
51 percent will soon belong to Loxone
Now, however, the new strategic partner from Upper Austria will secure a majority stake. Following a capital increase, Loxone will hold 51 percent of the design and brand specialist. The Federal Competition Authority is currently examining the deal. The review period ends on February 7.
Withdrawal of MV Agusta not yet completed
Apart from this, Pierer Mobility AG wants to get rid of its majority stake in the Italian luxury motorcycle brand MV Agusta, which it only acquired in March 2024. No white smoke has yet arisen in this context. Meaning: negotiations are still ongoing.
