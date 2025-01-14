On its website, Kiska lists customers such as Audi, Palfinger, Schöffel, Atomic, Bosch and Head, as well as KTM, GasGas, CF Moto and Husqvarna. Anyone who sees the motorcycles from Mattighofen knows that there is a lot of Kiska know-how in them when it comes to design. The close ties are also reflected on the owner side: according to the company register, Pierer Mobility AG, to which KTM AG belongs, currently holds 50 percent of Kiska GmbH in Anif.