Wood(t)room days in the SECA world of wood

Wood is always in season

Timeless, regional and sustainable - wood is always in season as a building material, whether for floors, furnishings or in the garden. Wooden decking is particularly popular, and naturally needs to be of a high quality to withstand the weather conditions for a long time. Wood is not only used outdoors, but also in interior design trends: the modern country house style is making a comeback. Rustic and solid wood in combination with natural stone and accessories made of fur, wool or linen are currently all the rage and create a cozy, feel-good atmosphere. "The compatibility of tradition and individual, modern solutions is particularly important to us," says Managing Director Christian Loidl, MBA, who has been working in the family business since 1995.