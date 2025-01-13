The right choice
Wood(t)room days in the SECA world of wood
Modern country house style, sustainability and durability - even in 2025, living trends cannot ignore wood as a natural material. The family-run company SECA has been fulfilling every wooden wish for 110 years - professionally, regionally and to the highest quality! For seven years now, you can also marvel at the extensive range, discover innovative concepts and try out new things at the SECA Holzwelt in Ottensheim. Wood is the sustainable and long-lasting choice for your own four walls and now you can save up to 10 percent on selected wood products during the Wood Dream Days from January 20 to February 3!
Almost half of Austria consists of forest. Using wood from the forest as a building material increases the climate protection effect, as the wood used bindsCO2 in the long term and the trees that grow back in the forest can actively absorbCO2 again. The sustainability factor, which is currently becoming more and more of a focus not only in consumption, is also very much in vogue in construction. And what could be more sustainable than wood from the region?
For 110 years, the family-run company SECA Serafin Campestrini GmbH has stood not only for professionalism and quality, but also for regionality. You can see this for yourself at the SECA Holzwelt in Ottensheim, which was built five years ago on an area of 1,000 square meters, including a show garden, and provides visitors with new inspiration. "If you are looking for new ideas or want to know specifically what you can implement, we are the best place to come," says Siegfried Mayrhofer, Head of SECA Holzwelt. Innovative wood concepts for façades, gardens or home interiors can be tested here.
Wood is always in season
Timeless, regional and sustainable - wood is always in season as a building material, whether for floors, furnishings or in the garden. Wooden decking is particularly popular, and naturally needs to be of a high quality to withstand the weather conditions for a long time. Wood is not only used outdoors, but also in interior design trends: the modern country house style is making a comeback. Rustic and solid wood in combination with natural stone and accessories made of fur, wool or linen are currently all the rage and create a cozy, feel-good atmosphere. "The compatibility of tradition and individual, modern solutions is particularly important to us," says Managing Director Christian Loidl, MBA, who has been working in the family business since 1995.
Advice - digital and personal
If you don't want to start shopping straight away, you can also find an extensive collection of tips on the subject of wood on the www.seca.at/de-at/rat-tat website. The website also shows numerous ways in which this natural building material can be used.
Get an overview online
The SECA online store www.seca.at is available24 hours a day, seven days a week for inspiration of all kinds and provides an insight into the comprehensive range. To feel the
quality of the building material and experience it with all your senses, the doors of the SECA Holzwelt in Ottensheim are open from Monday to Friday, 8:00 to 12:00 and 13:00 to 17:00.
Wooden dream days at SECA
HOLZis always the right choice! That's the motto from 20.1. to 3.2.
Wood is the sustainable and long-lasting choice for your home and now you can save up to 10 percent on selected wood products! Whether chopped, brushed or sanded - the SECA advisory team will be happy to help you make the best decision for your project.
SECA Holzwelt Ottensheim
Serafin Campestrini GmbH
Linzer Street 60
A-4100 Ottensheim
Tel: +43 (0) 7234 83195-0
Fax: +43 (0) 7234 82226
E-mail: holzwelt@seca.at
More information: www.seca.at
