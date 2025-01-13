“Only one to three mutations are missing …”

It is indeed already five years since SARS-CoV-2 (commonly known as corona or Covid-19), a virus that was completely unknown at the time, paralyzed the world in a previously unimagined way. Since then, lessons have been learned from the mistakes made in dealing with the virus - but not enough. Not only national experts see it this way, but also the WHO. Virologists also criticize not only the fact that health authorities are still unable to quickly gather and share information about new pathogens, but also people's increasing vaccination scepticism and disinformation, which can lead to major problems.