Close result
Wind power referendum with a narrow result
Carinthians over the age of 16 voted on Sunday on a possible ban on the installation of further wind turbines. The result was extremely close - the urban-rural divide is also striking. The fronts in the province were hardened in advance, the mood between the opponents was heated - a ballot paper with a bomb threat against the FPÖ alerted the authorities.
The first Carinthians cast their votes in the referendum in the early hours of the morning, when polling stations opened at seven o'clock. It was about the future of wind power in Carinthia - a clear rejection would be a first step towards a total ban. All Carinthians over the age of 16 are entitled to take part in the survey. They had until noon - in Klagenfurt and Villach until 1 pm.
Specifically, the question was: "Should the construction of further wind turbines on mountains and alpine pastures in Carinthia be prohibited by state law to protect Carinthian nature (including the landscape)?" The FPÖ and individual members of Team Carinthia tabled the motion for a referendum in the Carinthian state parliament.
Close result: Carinthians against wind power
Shortly before 5 p.m., the first official result: 51.5 percent of Carinthians voted YES, 48.5 percent voted NO - confirming suspicions that the race could be close. In plain language: Carinthia decided against wind power on Sunday. The voter turnout of 34.9 percent is quite respectable for a referendum.
"We are delighted with all those who are against wind power about this result. The government should take this to heart," says FP party leader Erwin Angerer.
Deputy Governor Martin Gruber (ÖVP) wants to "take the concerns of Carinthians seriously": "In the coming days, we will be inviting all provincial parliamentary parties and social partners to working discussions. We are continuing to work on the regulation, but will examine how best to proceed legally. It is important that we get objectivity back into the debate and less fairy tales and myths."
While the FPÖ campaigned extensively for a ban, the governing parties, social partners, nature conservation and scientific organizations as well as the Catholic Church came out with a clear no to the ban. Whatever the outcome of the survey, the result is not legally binding.
Should the construction of further wind turbines on mountains and alpine pastures in Carinthia be prohibited by state law in order to protect Carinthian nature (including the landscape)?
Fragestellung der Windkraft-Volksbefragung in Kärnten
Consultation on mountains over 40 years ago
The population of Carinthia was surveyed once before on a topic concerning the Carinthian mountains. The question "Should the open landscape in the area of the Nockalm Road be declared a protected area (landscape or nature reserve) to preserve the Nock region?" on December 7, 1980 was not about wind turbines, but about hotel villages, ski slopes and lifts.
The Carinthians ultimately rejected the idea of a "Carinthian Arlberg". With a voter turnout of 21.2 percent, 73,738 eligible voters voted "YES". This 94.3 percent was clearly missed today.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.