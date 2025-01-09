Iran: Security of nuclear facilities drastically increased

The speculation is further fueled by a recent Israeli media report. According to the news website Ynet, the USA and Israel are preparing for a possible joint strike against Iran's nuclear facilities. The reason for this is that Tehran is "dramatically close to nuclear capabilities". Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, deputy commander of the relevant regional command of the US military, and the Israeli Deputy Chief of General Staff Amir Baram spoke about a possible joint attack during Cooper's visit to Israel last week. There was no official confirmation of this.