Fear of attack
Iran: Security of nuclear facilities drastically increased
Following the weakening of Iranian influence in the Middle East due to the fall of the Assad regime in Syria and the heavy strikes against the Shiite terrorist militia Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Mullah regime is now flexing its military muscles. A new tactical combat drone has now been unveiled as part of a major maneuver. At the same time, the leadership in Tehran fears a possible joint attack by the USA and Israel on Iran's nuclear sector.
The security measures surrounding Iran's nuclear program have been tightened enormously. The state news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday, citing the governor of the province, that a five-kilometer exclusion zone has been set up around the only nuclear power plant in the south, Bushehr, in which foreigners and migrants are not allowed to live or work.
Israel's government had repeatedly threatened to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities. The background to this are fears that the Islamic Republic could seek nuclear weapons as it is coming under increasing pressure. The Iranian nuclear sector has also often been the target of espionage or sabotage in the past.
The speculation is further fueled by a recent Israeli media report. According to the news website Ynet, the USA and Israel are preparing for a possible joint strike against Iran's nuclear facilities. The reason for this is that Tehran is "dramatically close to nuclear capabilities". Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, deputy commander of the relevant regional command of the US military, and the Israeli Deputy Chief of General Staff Amir Baram spoke about a possible joint attack during Cooper's visit to Israel last week. There was no official confirmation of this.
Major maneuver lasting several days in Iran
Last year, Israel and Iran fired directly at each other several times in a dangerous escalation. Last weekend, a large-scale maneuver lasting several days began in the west of the country, which is now in its final phase according to Iranian media reports. Air defense was tested around the important Natanz nuclear facility.
New kamikaze drone unveiled
A new tactical combat drone was also unveiled. The aircraft, named "Reswan" (Paradise), is a so-called kamikaze drone equipped with a camera and warhead, as reported by the Tasnim news agency on Thursday. The drone is said to have a range of 20 kilometers and serve the ground forces of the Revolutionary Guards.
In addition, the regular armed forces are to receive 1,000 "strategic drones", which have been jointly developed by the army and the Ministry of Defense. According to the Tasnim agency, these are two modern variants of the Ababil type, equipped with missiles and reconnaissance technology.
