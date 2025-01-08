Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

The first receptions

Blue and black: the new harmony in the country

Nachrichten
08.01.2025 10:30

These are traditionally black dates: The New Year receptions of the Chamber of Agriculture and the Chamber of Commerce lead into the heart chambers of the Styrian ÖVP. This time, however, there was a strong blue presence. The feeling of the observer: there is hardly any alienation any more.

0 Kommentare

Lots of Styrian jackets, lots of functionaries: the audience at the Chamber of Agriculture's New Year's reception is largely predictable. But there are two new faces in the front row: Governor Mario Kunasek and Provincial Councillor Stefan Hermann, both from the FPÖ. 

Chamber Director Werner Brugner welcomes Kunasek in an emphatically friendly manner, President Franz Titschenbacher asks for constructive cooperation. Kunasek promises to take the concerns of farmers seriously and jovially admits that he has no agricultural expertise. It still feels a little like feeling things out, and the applause for Kunasek is not as strong as for ÖVP Agriculture Councillor Simone Schmiedtbauer, for example.

But you can sense that there are (no longer) ideological worlds between black and blue. It is not for nothing that the Freedom Party is increasingly successful in the rural farming community. 

Governor Mario Kunasek (center) at the reception of the Chamber of Agriculture. (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Governor Mario Kunasek (center) at the reception of the Chamber of Agriculture.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

Three FPÖ provincial councillors at the Chamber of Commerce
A few hours later, the Chamber of Commerce hosts a reception. Business suits instead of Styrian jackets, it's a different audience, but naturally also very close to the ÖVP. The FPÖ is once again strongly represented, this time with state councillors Stefan Hermann, Claudia Holzer and Hannes Amesbauer. They will have listened sympathetically to Chamber President Josef Herk praising the Styrian government formation process on stage - and castigating the failed "Zuckerl" negotiations in Vienna.

The Wirtschaftsbund is seen as the driving force behind the blue-black coalition at both state and federal level. The "Sozis" are the main political enemy in these circles. Incidentally, Chamber of Labor President Josef Pesserl will be attending both receptions as a red representative - on his birthday. Pesserl, a social partner through and through, keeps in touch with the "other" camp even in turbulent times.

Sitting side by side: Georg Knill (Federation of Austrian Industries) and Josef Pesserl (Chamber of Labor) (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
Sitting side by side: Georg Knill (Federation of Austrian Industries) and Josef Pesserl (Chamber of Labor)
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

We should hope that these contacts will not break off in the coming years, that the "left-wing" opposition (exception: Neos) and the "right-wing" government will not drift completely apart into two camps. The much-vaunted Styrian path of cooperation should be continued. We do not need American conditions of complete polarization.

Staying in contact with those who think differently - that would be a great New Year's resolution! I wish you a pleasant Wednesday. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jakob Traby
Jakob Traby
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf