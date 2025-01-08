The first receptions
Blue and black: the new harmony in the country
These are traditionally black dates: The New Year receptions of the Chamber of Agriculture and the Chamber of Commerce lead into the heart chambers of the Styrian ÖVP. This time, however, there was a strong blue presence. The feeling of the observer: there is hardly any alienation any more.
Lots of Styrian jackets, lots of functionaries: the audience at the Chamber of Agriculture's New Year's reception is largely predictable. But there are two new faces in the front row: Governor Mario Kunasek and Provincial Councillor Stefan Hermann, both from the FPÖ.
Chamber Director Werner Brugner welcomes Kunasek in an emphatically friendly manner, President Franz Titschenbacher asks for constructive cooperation. Kunasek promises to take the concerns of farmers seriously and jovially admits that he has no agricultural expertise. It still feels a little like feeling things out, and the applause for Kunasek is not as strong as for ÖVP Agriculture Councillor Simone Schmiedtbauer, for example.
But you can sense that there are (no longer) ideological worlds between black and blue. It is not for nothing that the Freedom Party is increasingly successful in the rural farming community.
Three FPÖ provincial councillors at the Chamber of Commerce
A few hours later, the Chamber of Commerce hosts a reception. Business suits instead of Styrian jackets, it's a different audience, but naturally also very close to the ÖVP. The FPÖ is once again strongly represented, this time with state councillors Stefan Hermann, Claudia Holzer and Hannes Amesbauer. They will have listened sympathetically to Chamber President Josef Herk praising the Styrian government formation process on stage - and castigating the failed "Zuckerl" negotiations in Vienna.
The Wirtschaftsbund is seen as the driving force behind the blue-black coalition at both state and federal level. The "Sozis" are the main political enemy in these circles. Incidentally, Chamber of Labor President Josef Pesserl will be attending both receptions as a red representative - on his birthday. Pesserl, a social partner through and through, keeps in touch with the "other" camp even in turbulent times.
We should hope that these contacts will not break off in the coming years, that the "left-wing" opposition (exception: Neos) and the "right-wing" government will not drift completely apart into two camps. The much-vaunted Styrian path of cooperation should be continued. We do not need American conditions of complete polarization.
Staying in contact with those who think differently - that would be a great New Year's resolution! I wish you a pleasant Wednesday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.