Blue and black: the new harmony in the country

Three FPÖ provincial councillors at the Chamber of Commerce

A few hours later, the Chamber of Commerce hosts a reception. Business suits instead of Styrian jackets, it's a different audience, but naturally also very close to the ÖVP. The FPÖ is once again strongly represented, this time with state councillors Stefan Hermann, Claudia Holzer and Hannes Amesbauer. They will have listened sympathetically to Chamber President Josef Herk praising the Styrian government formation process on stage - and castigating the failed "Zuckerl" negotiations in Vienna.