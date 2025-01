Love for his mother opened the door to the world for Elvis

He would have turned 90 today. Millions of fans around the world celebrate the legendary "King of Rock 'n' Roll". "Elvis was cool," say the 17- and 18-year-old customers in Heinz Kovacs' record store in Eisenstadt. The music of the idol of yesteryear is still popular. Hits like "Hound Dog" and "Love Me Tender" come to mind spontaneously for the teenagers.