Reactions from Salzburg
“Kickl must show that he keeps his promises”
An eventful political weekend ended on Monday with the formation of a government for the FPÖ led by Herbert Kickl. Salzburg's Governor Wilfried Haslauer welcomes the fact that the FPÖ has received the mandate. "If we as the ÖVP are invited to talks, we will not turn our backs on it", said the head of the province succinctly.
It is a logical step for SPÖ interim leader Peter Eder, who is glad that there will be no new elections. "Now Kickl has to prove that he keeps his promises and is a chancellor for the people," says Eder calmly. He hopes that the budget consolidation will not be carried out on the backs of employees and pensioners. "But we won't make a judgment until we know the government's program," he concludes.
Provincial opposition with much criticism of the FPÖ and ÖVP
The Salzburg Greens are much more critical. "A blue-black federal government means an undermining of our liberal democracy," says Green Party leader Martina Berthold, adding: "A chancellor who puts political rivals on wanted lists, cuddles up to right-wing extremists and questions human rights is a danger to our liberal democracy and our diverse society."
Kay-Michael Dankl (KPÖ Plus) is also clear: "Before the National Council elections, the ÖVP warned against Kickl. Now it is more willing to carry Kickl into the chancellorship than to enter into a coalition with timid taxes on the rich. Historically, this genuflection is a low point for the conservative movement, which even worries me as a communist."
The Salzburg Neos leader Lisa Aldali says: "We are already seeing stagnation and outdated policies in Salzburg under the ÖVP and FPÖ. Should Kickl really become chancellor, the ÖVP made him chancellor and not Neos." She is alluding to her party's withdrawal from negotiations. Salzburg's FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek, who now has one and a half years of government experience with the ÖVP, remained silent on Monday.
