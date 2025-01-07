Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Reactions from Salzburg

“Kickl must show that he keeps his promises”

Nachrichten
07.01.2025 06:00
SPÖ-Eder wants to wait for the new government program before making a decision. Provincial leader Haslauer does not want to refuse to talk to the Blue Party. Surprisingly, there is only silence from Salzburg's FPÖ leadership.
0 Kommentare

An eventful political weekend ended on Monday with the formation of a government for the FPÖ led by Herbert Kickl. Salzburg's Governor Wilfried Haslauer welcomes the fact that the FPÖ has received the mandate. "If we as the ÖVP are invited to talks, we will not turn our backs on it", said the head of the province succinctly.

It is a logical step for SPÖ interim leader Peter Eder, who is glad that there will be no new elections. "Now Kickl has to prove that he keeps his promises and is a chancellor for the people," says Eder calmly. He hopes that the budget consolidation will not be carried out on the backs of employees and pensioners. "But we won't make a judgment until we know the government's program," he concludes.

Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) does not want to close himself off to possible talks. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) does not want to close himself off to possible talks.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Provincial opposition with much criticism of the FPÖ and ÖVP
The Salzburg Greens are much more critical. "A blue-black federal government means an undermining of our liberal democracy," says Green Party leader Martina Berthold, adding: "A chancellor who puts political rivals on wanted lists, cuddles up to right-wing extremists and questions human rights is a danger to our liberal democracy and our diverse society."

Kay-Michael Dankl (KPÖ Plus) is also clear: "Before the National Council elections, the ÖVP warned against Kickl. Now it is more willing to carry Kickl into the chancellorship than to enter into a coalition with timid taxes on the rich. Historically, this genuflection is a low point for the conservative movement, which even worries me as a communist."

The Salzburg Neos leader Lisa Aldali says: "We are already seeing stagnation and outdated policies in Salzburg under the ÖVP and FPÖ. Should Kickl really become chancellor, the ÖVP made him chancellor and not Neos." She is alluding to her party's withdrawal from negotiations. Salzburg's FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek, who now has one and a half years of government experience with the ÖVP, remained silent on Monday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Felix Roittner
Felix Roittner
Porträt von Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf