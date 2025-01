“At night, the slopes belong to us”

"Feeling. Only feeling." With over 500 hp and several tons under his butt, it's hard to believe that Wolfgang Perhab needs nothing more than this feeling to steer the "Prinoth Leitwolf", the flagship of the 27-strong fleet of snow groomers in Schladming. But: the man must know. He has been grooming slopes since 1986 - and still drives them himself, even though he has long been head of the Planai service crew and central works council: "At night, the slopes are ours. We start at half past four in the evening - and we're on the go until three or four in the morning."