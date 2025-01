Cups were ditched – and the coalition

Philip Kucher (SPÖ) seems devastated, he feels like he has been left out in the cold. Many in the SPÖ feel the same way as the Carinthian. Even a few hours after the end of the government negotiations, the Reds cannot understand why Chancellor Karl Nehammer pressed the stop button for the coalition, but also for his personal political career, shortly before 7 p.m. on January 5. "We have shown maximum flexibility," says Kucher.