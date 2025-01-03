Doctor has not yet been questioned about dead patients

The suspicious deaths of two patients at the hospital in Kirchdorf are still keeping investigators busy. As reported, a doctor - who was immediately dismissed after the allegations came to light - is suspected of having killed an almost 90-year-old man and a patient in his mid-60s by overdosing on morphine "Vendal". "We will appoint an expert to check whether the type of medication and the dose were appropriate and appropriate," said Andreas Pechatschek, spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Steyr, to the "Krone" newspaper.