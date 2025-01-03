Scandal in Kirchdorf
Doctor has not yet been questioned about dead patients
Following the suspicious deaths of two patients at Kirchdorf Hospital, an expert is now to investigate the medication administered by a doctor. The accused doctor himself has not yet been questioned.
The suspicious deaths of two patients at the hospital in Kirchdorf are still keeping investigators busy. As reported, a doctor - who was immediately dismissed after the allegations came to light - is suspected of having killed an almost 90-year-old man and a patient in his mid-60s by overdosing on morphine "Vendal". "We will appoint an expert to check whether the type of medication and the dose were appropriate and appropriate," said Andreas Pechatschek, spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Steyr, to the "Krone" newspaper.
The investigating authority had already commissioned a toxicological report, among other things. "That will take at least another five to six weeks," says Pechatschek.
Up to three years in prison
In the meantime, hearings into the case are underway. However, the doctor himself is unlikely to have made a statement yet. "The accused would like to consult with his lawyer before being questioned, which is his right," says Pechatschek. The holidays also contributed to the fact that the results of the interrogation are not yet available.
The public prosecutor's office is investigating the doctor on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. He faces up to three years in prison - the presumption of innocence applies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
