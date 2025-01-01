Thousands of missions
Thousands of operations: This is how New Year’s Eve went
Burns, amputations and more: the turn of the year was turbulent in many places in Austria. Despite numerous warnings about the dangers of using firecrackers, some revellers were unable to keep their hands off the firecrackers - especially young people. Rescue services, police and fire departments were almost constantly on duty. Things only remained quiet in the south, in Burgenland.
A new year has begun. But in addition to the very special atmosphere that a New Year's Eve brings with it, the numerous call-outs should not be ignored. Thousands of emergency calls were received in the province in just 24 hours, often caused by accidents involving fireworks. There were two serious injuries in Upper Austria and Vienna, for example. But several fire incidents also kept the helpers on their toes. Krone.at provides an overview of the most disastrous incidents in the federal states:
Firecrackers exploded in several hands
In Upper Austria in Bad Goisern (district of Gmunden), a firework exploded in the hand of a 14-year-old; in Ansfelden (district of Linz-Land), a 31-year-old suffered a similar fate, albeit with an F3 firecracker. The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the accident hospital in Linz.
Injuries to the face and eyes
In Seewalchen (Vöcklabruck district), one person suffered facial and eye injuries from a firework, reported the Red Cross. In total, eight accidents involving fireworks were reported in Upper Austria on New Year's Eve. In Lower Austria, seven people were injured by firecrackers or fireworks on New Year's Eve.
Two victims taken to the shock room
In Vienna, several children and young people were injured. A 14-year-old and a 20-year-old were seriously injured, with the teenager suffering a partial amputation of a finger and burns to his hands and face. Both had to be taken to the emergency room. Other people were transported to hospitals with minor injuries. Overall, however, it was a quieter night compared to previous years.
Fines for fireworks:
Across Austria, over 9100 pyrotechnic items were also seized, an increase of almost 100 percent compared to the previous year. In the course of the New Year's Eve operations, 93 police mandates and 584 administrative reports were issued in accordance with the Pyrotechnics Act and the respective provincial laws.
Several fingers partially amputated
There were fatal consequences in Bregenz in Vorarlberg when three children and young people aged between eleven and 14 experimented with homemade firecrackers. One of them suddenly exploded in the 14-year-old's hand, causing several of his fingers to be partially amputated . The hand was operated on in Feldkirch hospital. The explosion caused two splinters to enter the eyes of another boy, who also suffered holes in his eardrums.
Hit in the face by splinters
In Tyrol, a 16-year-old boy was also injured after setting off a firecracker on a rain barrel in Imst, Oberland. The ten-year-old brother was hit in the face by splinters and taken to hospital in Innsbruck. In Carinthia, two men suffered undetermined injuries to their faces while handling fireworks.
A 20-year-old from the district of Villach-Land also wanted to set off a category F2 firework battery in a field in the municipality of Wernberg shortly after midnight. The projectile hit the man directly in the face. A 13-year-old boy from the district of Villach-Land was also seriously injured in the hand by a homemade firecracker on New Year's Eve.
Several police officers injured
In Styria, the police were called out to a total of 765 incidents on New Year's Eve. That was almost 100 more than a year ago. Several law enforcement officers were injured on duty, seven of them by a firecracker thrown in Leoben.
Stray fireworks may have set fire to the balcony of an apartment building in Henndorf am Wallersee near Salzburg on New Year's Eve. According to the police, a 17-year-old girl who had set off pyrotechnics in the garden beforehand is believed to have started the fire.
