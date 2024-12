The champions had to cancel their promotion at short notice

Last year's champions have finally made their mark! For the Carinthian Team, the 5:4 in overtime against EC Nockberge was the first win of the season. And this despite the fact that until September they were actually firmly convinced that they would be promoted to Division II. "Then we suddenly didn't have enough people," says chairman Thomas Schwarz. Among the seven departures was former professional Benji Petrik. Schwarz: "Defending the title is probably not an issue. We had to fill the squad with youngsters at short notice."