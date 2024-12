Pleasantly stupid: Tineco’s iCarpet Spot put to the test

Carpets are a great thing, especially in winter, as they keep your feet nice and warm. Unfortunately, however, they also trap all the dirt that is brought inside from outside - especially if you own two dogs, who are only partially familiar with the concept of hygiene, cleanliness and table manners. Reason enough, then, to test the new iCarpet Spot from Tineco - a subsidiary of Ecovacs Robotics, one of the global pioneers in the field of "intelligent cleaning robots".