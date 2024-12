Doctors: “High speeds on the slopes cause concern”

"Krone": Professor Arora, there's a lot going on on the local slopes at the moment. What is the situation like in the largest outpatient accident department in western Austria at the Clinic for Orthopaedics and Traumatology in Innsbruck, which you head?

Rohit Arora : It's very busy here too. Over the past few days, we have treated more than 120 freshly injured patients, on Saturday even 142. Most of these patients are winter sports enthusiasts. Some with very serious injuries.