Kika/Leiner customer: “I feel cheated”

The H. family wanted to treat themselves to the "Fantasy" seating area and a new dining table for Christmas - which is why they placed their order at the Kika/Leiner store on Laxenburgerstraße in Favoriten at the beginning of October. There was no talk of bankruptcy, on the contrary: coincidentally, Kika/Leiner even announced two days after the purchase that the company's restructuring would be completed in 2025.