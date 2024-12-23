Faber: “Selection procedure is a bit old-fashioned”

Cardinal Christoph Schönborn will be leaving office in January, in the krone.tv live talk Toni Faber says that he himself does not yet know anything about a possible successor. "It's a bit old-fashioned. To wait until the real farewell before a real candidate is sent into the race. That's what the Roman Catholic Church has apparently thought for centuries. "It would be much, much more sensible overall, of course, I think I already know. Who is it? How can he get involved?" Now it is the case that the Catholic Church has survived for centuries, millennia with this, even if we would like it to be very practically and pragmatically different now, Faber said.