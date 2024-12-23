Cathedral priest Faber:
Faber: “Selection procedure is a bit old-fashioned”
The priest of St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Toni Faber, speaks out before Christmas, looks at the security situation before Christmas and reviews the year.
Commenting on the attack in Magdeburg, which left at least five people dead, Faber says: "Everything seems to be coming apart at the seams. Everything seems to be in flux. But I don't think we should allow ourselves to be restricted in any way by such individual perpetrators or groups." Only with trust, charity and acceptance can a future be made possible. "We cannot lock ourselves up in a fortress, neither at home in our apartment nor as a country. We all belong together and must confront such dangers clearly."
Attack on St. Stephen's Cathedral foiled
A year ago, an attack on St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna was thwarted shortly before Christmas; this year, Faber hopes to be able to attend the service without restrictions. "I'm not aware of any restrictions this year." Unfortunately, it has become normal in recent years for there to be uncertainty or for threats (editor's note: bomb threats) to be made. Faber is very grateful for the cooperation with the Vienna police, who have the situation by and large very well under control.
Cardinal Christoph Schönborn will be leaving office in January, in the krone.tv live talk Toni Faber says that he himself does not yet know anything about a possible successor. "It's a bit old-fashioned. To wait until the real farewell before a real candidate is sent into the race. That's what the Roman Catholic Church has apparently thought for centuries. "It would be much, much more sensible overall, of course, I think I already know. Who is it? How can he get involved?" Now it is the case that the Catholic Church has survived for centuries, millennia with this, even if we would like it to be very practically and pragmatically different now, Faber said.
"Culture of excitement has become more acceptable"
For the coming year, the cathedral priest would like to see more peace "within ourselves". It's so easy to get upset about something. "I think the culture of getting upset has become more differentiated and more acceptable." We need less excitement, but more peace in our hearts and more willingness to serve our concrete neighbor. "This small peace will hopefully contribute to peace on a larger scale."
