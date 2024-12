“That was already a Christmas miracle”

The office in the Eisenstadt Landhaus shines in Christmas green and red. Rapid-green and SPÖ-red. Wife Julia (also in green) is looking for the Christmas tree bauble with the Rapid logo that visitors have already seen in previous years. It turns out that the governor has taken it home with him. At least the LED lighting can be dimmed to green (all year round) and the Allianz Arena lights up as a screensaver on the huge screen. A portrait of Bruno Kreisky hangs in the corner.