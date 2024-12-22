Viennese woman celebrates “El Gordo” top prize!

Spanish Christmas tradition

Since 1812, "El Gordo" has been an integral part of the Spanish Christmas tradition. The main prize, known as "El Gordo" (the big one), is four million euros for an entire ticket. It will be paid out 193 times this year - eight times more than last year, as each of the 100,000 ticket numbers will be sold just as often. The cash prize corresponds to 70 percent of this year's sales revenue of 3.86 billion.