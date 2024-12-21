Rumors confirmed
KTM: Majority stake in luxury brand now up for sale
With an open letter to its customers, MV Agusta had already fueled the rumors about a separation from Pierer Mobility AG - now it is official: In the course of the restructuring process at KTM, the majority of the luxury brand is to be sold again. The shares in a real estate company are now also being offered for sale.
It was only in March that Pierer Mobility AG secured a majority stake in MV Agusta - now it is clear that the relationship between the luxury brand and KTM will not last. The 50.1 percent that the Mattighofen-based company holds in the Italian company is already being offered for sale as part of the restructuring process. The deal requires the approval of restructuring administrator Peter Vogl.
Real estate company realized among other things "House of Brands" in Munderfing
KTM is also divesting itself of the 49 percent of Pierer Immoreal GmbH, which is behind the Pierer Group's commercial real estate. The Wels-based company built the "House of Brands" in Munderfing and the production plant for Pankl High Performance in Kapfenberg.
Will Pankl be sold?
Speaking of Pankl: there could also be a change in ownership here - albeit not so quickly, but within two years, according to reports. Pierer Industrie AG currently holds an 80% stake in Pankl AG.
Loxone backs Kiska and saves jobs
The brand and design agency Kiska, which has been hit by the KTM crisis, has a little more clarity: from next year, the Salzburg-based company will be driving forward product design for building automation for Loxone. The deal with the technology specialist from Kollerschlag will save more jobs. Most recently, 40 employees at the AMS early warning system were made redundant.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.