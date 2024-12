What is more important: Christianity or a rock concert?

The Carinthian Events Act of 1955 was a thorn in the side of the Constitutional Court following a complaint by a cultural association in Villach. The association had to pay a fine of 400 euros last year because it had organized a concert with two music groups on Good Friday of all days and was "caught" by the police. In Carinthia, Section 8 (3) prohibits events on Good Friday out of respect for the religious significance of the anniversary of Jesus Christ's death - as well as on December 24!