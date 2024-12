Pastries for dark nights

Much has been written about the birth of Jesus on December 24, not only about the date, but also about the year. Both are almost certainly wrong. It was not the year zero - if only because there is no such thing as a year zero: One year before the year 1 A.D. is the year 1 B.C. Different years are discussed, a little earlier, a little later, what the heck ... Anyone who wants to can look this up anywhere. The debates about the date of Jesus' birth on December 24th are surprisingly boring once you get into them. There are different schools with different explanations.