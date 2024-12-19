Million-dollar prize beckons
Rapid’s “final”: with goosebumps and support
Rapid face FC Copenhagen today at the end of the league phase in the Conference League. A "final" on the last matchday in December - this is nothing new for Rapid, as they are familiar with it from the Europa League.
Twice (1:3 in Kiev in 2013, 2:2 against Molde in 2020) it went wrong, twice they were promoted: in 2021, the Green-Whites were allowed to spend the winter in the Conference League thanks to a 1:0 in Genk. However, the 1:0 in the Hütteldorf cauldron against Glasgow Rangers in 2018 was particularly memorable.
A goosebump atmosphere is also guaranteed today, with over 23,000 tickets sold. This time, Rapid are not threatened with elimination, but instead have the chance to reach the European round of 16 for the first time since 1997/98. This means another 1.6 million euros in UEFA bonuses.
"... then we haven't earned it either"
However, even a home win today (see table below) would require some help from Astana at APOEL Nicosia to reach the Top 8. Keyword goal difference. Shamrock Rovers will probably not win at Chelsea. It remains to be seen whether coach Robert Klauß will be informed about the intermediate results in the other arenas: "I assume that one win will be enough for us. And if not, then we haven't earned it either."
Austria only in 13th place
By the way: Austria has dropped to 13th place in the UEFA five-year rankings for the time being. So it wouldn't be a bad thing if LASK at least scored against Reykjavík today to say goodbye.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
