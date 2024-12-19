Rapid’s “final”: with goosebumps and support

"... then we haven't earned it either"

However, even a home win today (see table below) would require some help from Astana at APOEL Nicosia to reach the Top 8. Keyword goal difference. Shamrock Rovers will probably not win at Chelsea. It remains to be seen whether coach Robert Klauß will be informed about the intermediate results in the other arenas: "I assume that one win will be enough for us. And if not, then we haven't earned it either."