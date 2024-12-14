Plans leak out
Penalties for parents of pupils unwilling to integrate
Before the week of truth for the Zuckerl coalition, further results from sub-group reports are leaking out. In school, but also in road traffic, there is a threat of harsher penalties for misconduct. One thing is clear: anyone who refuses to integrate will be punished.
Is the "Zuckerl-Pakt" coming, or will the cards be reshuffled in the coalition poker game at the end of the super election year? After the NEOS retreat to a closed meeting over the weekend and the ÖVP and SPÖ consult with the party executive and presidium on Monday, the final decision will be made during the week - and negotiations will only continue if a common end is in sight.
New secret plans
What Turquoise, Red and Pink would like to tackle in terms of content is taking on ever more concrete form. After the "Krone" revealed the first secret plans, such as the second compulsory kindergarten year, further plans leaked out with the results of the subgroups. These include "remnants" of the black-green government, such as new projects.
- Education reform Teachers are to concentrate more on teaching again and be relieved of the burden of everyday school life by organizational assistants. The post of head teacher is to be upgraded. Allowances could be increased and management qualities placed more in the focus when filling posts.
- Integration Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Governor of Lower Austria, called for fines of up to 2500 euros for parents of pupils who refuse to integrate. In the education subgroup, the wording "sanctions" has reportedly already been agreed. These could be imposed, for example, if pupils make derogatory comments towards female pupils or if fathers of pupils do not greet female teachers and refuse to shake hands.
- Second compulsory kindergarten year Childcare should remain free in the mornings and become chargeable in the afternoon if required.
- Basic child benefit system The issue close to the heart of SPÖ leader Andreas Babler should consist of a basic amount, a non-cash benefit component and an income-related component.
- Minimum income support The minimum income support is to be processed via the AMS and linked to integration courses for immigrants.
- "Dickpic" paragraph The Zuckerl coalition wants to enforce what was not achieved under the black-green coalition. The unsolicited sending of pornographic content is to be made a punishable offense.
- Right to an analog life The legal right to access administrative areas away from electronic aids, a central SPÖ demand in the election campaign, is to be implemented.
- Climate law The ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS have apparently achieved what the previous government did not - a climate protection law. Or at least something that will be called that. The details are still being negotiated. What is clear is that the law should bear an "agricultural" signature. Farmers' Association President Georg Strasser, himself a senior group negotiator, praises the "constructive talks" with his SPÖ counterpart Sven Hergovich. They will insist on the implementation of the Austrian Program for Environmentally Sound Agriculture (ÖPUL).
- The negotiators have stepped on the gas when it comes totransport policy . There is agreement on almost all points. For example, a separate criminal offense is to be introduced for participation in illegal road races.
