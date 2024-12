Important examinations during pregnancy

The mother-child program was introduced in Austria 50 years ago to provide preventive healthcare for pregnant women and children up to the age of 5. The planned examinations are free of charge if they are carried out by contracted doctors of the health insurance providers. By providing care from before to shortly after birth, maternal and infant mortality as well as undetected fetal malformations have been significantly reduced, as Prof. MR. Dr. Friedrich Gill, gynaecologist in Vienna, explains.