Companies fight in vain against counterfeit products on Temu

One and a half years after the launch of Temu in Germany and Austria, the online marketplace is becoming a problem for German and Austrian companies. "Platforms like Temu offer products that often seem too good to be true," says Patrick Kammerer, Managing Director of the German Brand Association. "These platforms are also a gateway for counterfeit products that cause immense economic damage. We hear this time and again from our members." The activities of such platforms are a major challenge for SMEs in particular.