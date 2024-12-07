Military aid
USA: 988 million dollars for Ukraine
The USA has announced further military aid worth 988 million dollars for Ukraine. The new aid package includes drones, tanks, ammunition for rocket launchers as well as equipment and spare parts for artillery systems, as the US Department of Defense announced on Saturday.
Washington is Kiev's most important supporter in its war against the Russian invasion forces, but US President-elect Donald Trump is critical of the billions in aid.
Tripartite meeting in Paris
On Saturday afternoon, Trump met with the Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi in France, with Emmanuel Macron also in attendance. The French president also used the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Saturday for political talks.
Macron first received Trump with the Republican guard, a handshake and a brief hug. As a greeting, he said it was a "great honor for the French people" to welcome Trump to Paris. Selensky arrived at the French president's official residence around three quarters of an hour after Trump, as a reporter from the AFP news agency reported.
At the start of the meeting, Trump praised his "great relationship" with Macron. Referring to the numerous conflicts around the world, the future US president said: "It seems like the world is going a little crazy right now and we're going to talk about it."
US President-elect wants to end the war in Ukraine
Trump had announced during the election campaign that he would end the war before he was sworn in, but without explaining how. There are fears that the future US president will cut aid to Ukraine, which could force Kiev to recognize territorial losses to Russia. After an earlier meeting between Trump and Selenskyj, however, the latter had expressed confidence.
After the renewed meeting with Trump in the Elysée, Zelensky wrote in online networks that he had had a "good and productive" meeting with Trump and Macron. "We all want this war to end as soon as possible and in a just manner," he added. During the meeting, the "situation on the ground" and possibilities for "a just peace" were discussed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
