Health risks of cheap goods from the internet

The associated risks can range from children's toys with toxic plasticizers, to fairy lights that burst into flames when put into operation, to food supplements with unapproved ingredients. Ulrich Herzog, Head of the Consumer Policy and Consumer Health Section at the Ministry of Health, cited "the rapidly increasing number of individual products ordered, which can only be checked with great effort and intercepted in the event of infringements, as well as the difficulty in tracing them back to the manufacturer" as the biggest challenge. Products that are identified as dangerous or non-compliant are removed from the range by the supplier, "but reappear on the online marketplace under a different name or with a new design", says Herzog.