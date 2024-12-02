Feels "taken for a ride"
Max furious: “I’ve lost all respect”
The eventual GP winner still cannot understand why Max Verstappen was demoted to P2 before the race in Qatar. He also "lost all respect" for George Russell, who had campaigned for a penalty against the Dutchman.
According to the race stewards, Verstappen was unnecessarily slow on a cool-down lap in the decisive phase of qualifying. Mercedes driver George Russell almost crashed into the rear of the Red Bull driver as a result. With an evasive maneuver at the last moment, the Briton just managed to avoid an accident.
Verstappen's explanation that he was deliberately driving slowly to avoid getting in the way of his opponents was of no interest to the race stewards, who penalized the world champion with a one-position demotion.
"I've never seen anyone ..."
"I had the feeling that I was talking to a wall. For whatever reason, there was nothing I could do," said Verstappen after the Grand Prix. And scolded Russell: "I think I made some really good points. I've been in this room many times, but I've never seen someone so clearly trying to take the piss out of someone. I've lost all respect."
"Better if he sneaks around"
The 27-year-old also raged like a banshee on "Viaplay" afterwards: "I thought it was ridiculous how he tried to impose the penalty on me. And that made me really angry. He's always nice in front of the cameras, but when you see him in person in this room, he's completely different. And I can't stand that. It's better for him if he sneaks away. I don't want to have anything to do with him."
It's a good thing that the upcoming race weekend in Abu Dhabi marks the end of the season. A few months to allow the drivers to smooth things over will certainly be good for many a relationship ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
