88 helpers wasted time on a fake mission

However, it turned out that the woman had given her cell phone to a 15-year-old runaway: "The 15-year-old notorious runaway probably made the emergency call to the rescue control center with a probability bordering on certainty of a fictitious operation," the emergency services explain why the search operation was called off after an hour. "The 15-year-old was found, but denies having made the call." She had given her cell phone to a boy she didn't know so that he could call a friend, she explained.