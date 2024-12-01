"Krone" analyzes
Sentiment one week after the Styrian elections
Election barometer of the "Steirerkrone" one week after the regional elections: Soaring for the election winner FPÖ, ÖVP and SPÖ at a severe low - one of the two losing parties is off the feeding trough.
A week ago, the people of Styria made their decision in the regional elections - now it is the turn of the FPÖ with its top candidate Mario Kunasek: the decision on who the first blue governor of Styria will govern with is imminent. The mood for the FPÖ and within the FPÖ could not be better.
The "Steirerkrone" editorial team has recently been continuously exploring the mood for the parties in the state. We have listened less to opinion polls and much more to the voices across the country. And - if you'll allow us to praise ourselves - we've done well ...
First trend should be confirmed
We already ran the headline in the first "Krone" mood barometer at the beginning of October: "Styrian blues hard to slow down - and at the same time pointed out: "ÖVP and SPÖ at a low".
This is exactly what happened last Sunday. So here, one week after this historic election, which has given the Green Party a blue governor, we summarize the mood for all parties represented in the state parliament - of course with the election result as a basis, but taking into account the reactions in the individual parties, with the events in the post-election week.
The blue skyrocketing is - what else? - can only be illustrated by the barometer maximum. That's as good as it gets: the elections were won by a landslide, with an even better result than all pollsters thought the FPÖ would achieve. A coalition against the blue party would theoretically be possible with three parties - but in contrast to the federal government, the losing parties in this country don't even dare to think about it.
Expelled from the political feeding trough
The Black and Red parties, both of which hit historic lows in the election, have to lick their deep wounds. One of the two parties will be allowed to play stirrup holder for the Blue Party, the other will be driven away from the political feeding trough altogether. Why do we give the SPÖ a slightly better poll rating than the ÖVP? Because it did not fall from the governor's seat, but "only" from the deputy position. And many give it a better chance of becoming runner-up again than the ÖVP.
But it can also go the other way - and the mood among the Reds is already in the basement.
In any case, the "Steirerkrone" editorial team continues to sound out the mood!
The Styrian Freedom Party has achieved the greatest success in its history - the arrow on the mood barometer is pointing all the way to the right! And so the "Kunibär" on the victory cake was beaming with Mario Kunasek, Herbert Kickl and the blue fans. Despite the huge party, they did not turn blue on Monday - symbolizing the Styrians' sense of responsibility and sovereignty. Observers from other parliamentary groups also attested that Mario Kunasek had met the election losers at eye level despite his triumph. The Blue Party is also showing discipline: negotiations are taking place in secret, nothing should be leaked. So the FPÖ's victory did not come as a surprise; they have been preparing for day X for months. Exciting days still lie ahead.
November 24 represents a turning point in the history of the once proud Styrian People's Party. The unthinkable could soon become reality: After the worst result ever in a state election, the ÖVP is in danger of being thrown out of government for the first time. Christopher Drexler is supposed to prevent this. Of all people, many black people will have thought. Only a few have openly expressed this - for example the Wirtschaftsbund - other snipers did not dare to come out of hiding even after this election debacle. And so Drexler was unanimously given the vote of confidence for the talks with Mario Kunasek. For the still state leader, his own future is also at stake. If he fails, he will go down in the history of the ÖVP - and not necessarily in a positive sense.
Anton Lang has certainly had better days than election Sunday, and his disappointment at the bitter defeat was clear to see. However, the SPÖ leader was able to smile again during his appearance after the provincial party committee on Monday. It was clear that a weight had been lifted from his shoulders because his comrades had expressed their confidence in him. Even in the days that followed, there was no criticism of his person. The protest of the SPÖ youth about the talks with the FPÖ is of little concern to the red leadership, the weight of this group within the party is simply too small. Now it is a matter of demonstrating unity to the Freedom Party in order to be perceived as a predictable coalition partner - and then to get the "yes" to the "marriage proposal".
The Greens have landed on the bitter ground of political reality: After heavy losses, they are now only represented in the state parliament with three instead of six MPs. As a result, the party must also streamline its structures, but details were not yet available this week. Club leader Sandra Krautwaschl was given a vote of confidence on Tuesday. Something to think about internally: The party was usually only associated with environmental issues externally, although it actually has a broader range of issues - and has tried to communicate this. In Styria, it would also have been nice to see a quicker reshuffle at federal level after the election defeat in September, which will not take place until 2025.
Apart from the FPÖ, there was only one other party that was able to celebrate a gain on election night: the Neos. Even if the gain of 0.6 percentage points was small, the euphoria among the Pinks is great, because the goal was achieved: a third mandate in the state parliament! However, for party leader Niko Swatek, who delivered a committed and flawless election campaign, it is a victory without means, as the weak performance of the ÖVP and SPÖ means that a three-party coalition, as in the federal government, is not an option. Instead of a place in government, another five years in opposition await. And there, Swatek can no longer just be the aggressor - if the "Zuckerl coalition" comes to pass in the federal government - but will probably also have to answer for unpopular measures in Vienna.
Claudia Klimt-Weithaler's desperation was clear to see on election Sunday when she came to the "Krone" elephant round at the Old University: The KPÖ was in danger of being kicked out of parliament. Only the Graz result saved the Communists and probably also the political survival of the lead candidate. At the beginning of the year in particular, the polls predicted dark red highs. However, the state election proved that the trees do not grow into the sky for the Communists. The current weather conditions (recession, many people fearing for their jobs) would have been predestined for the KPÖ. But in most districts, the party is not being noticed and thus remains a local phenomenon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.