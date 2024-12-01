Sentiment one week after the Styrian elections

Anton Lang has certainly had better days than election Sunday, and his disappointment at the bitter defeat was clear to see. However, the SPÖ leader was able to smile again during his appearance after the provincial party committee on Monday. It was clear that a weight had been lifted from his shoulders because his comrades had expressed their confidence in him. Even in the days that followed, there was no criticism of his person. The protest of the SPÖ youth about the talks with the FPÖ is of little concern to the red leadership, the weight of this group within the party is simply too small. Now it is a matter of demonstrating unity to the Freedom Party in order to be perceived as a predictable coalition partner - and then to get the "yes" to the "marriage proposal".