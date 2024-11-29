Nehammer puts the red rod in the window

"Worried that 2.5 billion will flow away"

Despite ongoing negotiations on a possible Zuckerl coalition and general media restraint, the powerful red man said on ORF: "The media are very important for a well-functioning democracy and Vienna as a media location is also essential for Vienna as a business location. I am very worried that up to 2.5 billion will flow away to international internet giants in the future." Ludwig is therefore calling for the creation of an economic framework in which electronic and print media can function as a guarantor for an intact democracy in the future in terms of media diversity. Ludwig: "A future federal government should also pay particular attention to the media and business location." This comment is also surprising because Ludwig governs Vienna with the Neos party.