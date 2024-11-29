Coalition on the brink?
Nehammer puts the red rod in the window
The Social Democrats have now drawn up red lines - Chancellor Nehammer counters. This time the dispute was about media policy ...
Although media policy is only a side issue in the government negotiations, it is a very prominent one: On the SPÖ side, former ORF General Alex Wrabetz is negotiating, for the Neos, ex-NZZ board member Veit Dengler, digital entrepreneur Niko Alm and former "Kurier" editor-in-chief and publisher Helmut Brandstätter.
The latter apparently demanded a massive reduction in press subsidies and the gradual abolition of all public sector advertising in the first round of negotiations. The ÖVP and above all the SPÖ reacted very skeptically. Now Vienna's SPÖ mayor Michael Ludwig is speaking out from the outside. And in no uncertain terms.
"Worried that 2.5 billion will flow away"
Despite ongoing negotiations on a possible Zuckerl coalition and general media restraint, the powerful red man said on ORF: "The media are very important for a well-functioning democracy and Vienna as a media location is also essential for Vienna as a business location. I am very worried that up to 2.5 billion will flow away to international internet giants in the future." Ludwig is therefore calling for the creation of an economic framework in which electronic and print media can function as a guarantor for an intact democracy in the future in terms of media diversity. Ludwig: "A future federal government should also pay particular attention to the media and business location." This comment is also surprising because Ludwig governs Vienna with the Neos party.
And yesterday, the SPÖ also sent a message to its two negotiating partners. The Reds made it clear that they were demanding a contribution from all those "who had particularly benefited in the past" - and thus put the rod in the window for the ÖVP and Neos without mentioning the name "wealth tax". After all, Babler made it clear in an interview with the "Krone" that the SPÖ is not attached to the name.
The ÖVP's reaction followed promptly. "We need a brake on spending, not new taxes. There will be no wealth or inheritance taxes with the ÖVP. If the SPÖ insists on this, the negotiations will quickly come to an end," said Karl Nehammer.
