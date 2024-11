Priest in sneakers wants to bring church to the people

Why did you become a priest - and why in Tyrol?

I didn't actually want to become a priest. In the last year of my studies in India, I suddenly had this thought. I can't explain it. My uncle is a priest in Switzerland and recommended that I study theology in Innsbruck. Why I became a priest in Tyrol and not in my home diocese in India: I came to Tyrol at the age of 24, so in India I could already be counted as a late-comer. And I didn't lead an exemplary life. My neighbors knew that. I was afraid they would say: "He wants to be a priest? He always goes out with his friends and comes home late" (laughs).