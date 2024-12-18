Take part now
Win Lieferando vouchers worth € 500!
In addition to the festive spirit, the run-up to Christmas often brings with it a lot of stress. Buying presents, decorating the home and planning Christmas dinner - it can all be quite stressful. How nice would it be to simply sit back and have your favorite dishes delivered to your door? The "Krone" is giving away 5 vouchers from Lieferando worth 100 euros each!
Lieferando brings the world of culinary delights directly to your home, ensuring a relaxed pre-Christmas season. When the days get shorter and the to-do lists get longer, it's a relief to leave the kitchen cold and have your favorite dishes from over 4,100 partner restaurants throughout Austria delivered with just a few clicks. Whether traditional Austrian specialties or international cuisine, the range leaves nothing to be desired. Snacks and small household items are also delivered to your doorstep - handy if your Advent calendar needs a little filling.
With a voucher from Lieferando, you and your loved ones can treat yourselves to a culinary break. Whether it's a festive dinner for two, treats for the family or small delicacies for in between - the voucher offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy the hectic Advent season in a relaxed way.
Take part and win
To help you enjoy a less hectic Christmas season, the "Krone" is giving away 5 vouchers from Lieferando worth 100 euros each. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is 23.12, 09:00.
Do you want to double your chance of winning? Then we have good news for all participants who have subscribed to the "Krone kocht" newsletter or who subscribe until the closing date. You have double the chance of winning vouchers from Lieferando. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
