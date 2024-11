Why Vienna costs more to live in than others

For the European Central Bank, two percent inflation is the level at which there is no need to worry about price explosions and spiraling inflation. Austria has been below this level again since the beginning of fall. Both the consumer price index and the (European) harmonized consumer price index are at 1.8 percent price increase compared to the previous year. So why are the Viennese not noticing the easing in their wallets? Simple answer: because inflation is much higher here.