In front of her mother
London: Eight-year-old seriously injured by gunshots
A 34-year-old man and an eight-year-old girl were injured by gunshots in London on Sunday evening. The shooter was able to flee - the police have launched a manhunt. Both victims are said to have suffered serious injuries.
The mother had to witness the terrible incident, as reported by "Metro". Local residents initially suspected that the shots had been fired by fireworks because the crime scene was near an elementary school. "I heard shots and then a woman screaming: 'My baby, my baby has been shot,'" said one witness, describing the dramatic situation.
Witness believes in targeted attack
One witness, who wished to remain anonymous, suspected after the drama that the girl had been "caught in the crossfire" while she was in the car. A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, explained: "She was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time." Another witness, on the other hand, claims to have seen the shooter aiming at the car. "He shot directly, at close range, as if you were standing in front of a door and wanted to open it. They shot straight into it." The police have not yet provided any details.
Pictures from the scene:
Authorities said the girl's injuries were fortunately not life-threatening and her condition was stable. According to investigators, a 32-year-old woman was also taken to hospital as a precaution, but was not injured.
Police urged witnesses to come forward: "Your information is important, no matter how insignificant it may seem to you."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
