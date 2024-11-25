London: Eight-year-old seriously injured by gunshots

Witness believes in targeted attack

One witness, who wished to remain anonymous, suspected after the drama that the girl had been "caught in the crossfire" while she was in the car. A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, explained: "She was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time." Another witness, on the other hand, claims to have seen the shooter aiming at the car. "He shot directly, at close range, as if you were standing in front of a door and wanted to open it. They shot straight into it." The police have not yet provided any details.