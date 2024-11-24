Full-bodied announcement
FPÖ leader Kickl expects Nehammer to resign
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl wants to see heads roll after his party's landslide victory in Styria. In an initial reaction, the Freedom Party leader longs for the resignation of Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), who is currently working on a "loser traffic light".
The people of Styria had made a very clear statement on Sunday and voted for change: "AGAINST the ice-cold system and FOR patriotic and socially just policies!", Kickl announced via Facebook.
This election is a victory for Austria and a strong boost for social justice for the people of Styria. Kickl interprets the result as a "clear NO to the loser traffic light system", which Karl Nehammer and Andreas Babler are currently working on. "It can therefore be assumed that Nehammer will resign this evening. Anything else would be absurd after such an ÖVP debacle."
Kickl was overwhelmed by the clarity of the result: "Today is a historic day for Styria and for our entire liberal family!" ÖVP Secretary General Christian Stocker announced that the defeat would not affect the coalition negotiations at federal level.
Blue parties throughout the country rejoice
There was also great joy among the Blue Party in the other federal states. Tyrol's FPÖ state party chairman Markus Abwerzger celebrated a "great day for Styria and for Austria". The voters had clearly spoken out for "change" and for a policy "that puts the people back at the center". In view of the result, the FPÖ party leader also called on Tyrol's governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) to end the "policy of exclusion" towards the FPÖ and the black-red coalition in the state and to allow new elections.
Vienna's FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp congratulated on a "brilliant election success" and the "clear first place for our top candidate Mario Kunasek". Once again, it was clear that people wanted change and "politics for the people", he said. "We Freedom Party members are fighting with all our might towards the Vienna elections in 2025", he promised. The municipal elections in the federal capital are scheduled for next autumn.
"A resounding slap in the face" for Nehammer
"This historic result stands for reason and hope," commented Upper Austria's Deputy Governor and FPÖ state leader Manfred Haimbuchner on the blue landslide victory in Styria.
"Mario Kunasek is the governor that Styria needs now," said Carinthian FPÖ leader Erwin Angerer in response to the result of the Styrian Freedom Party. In Styria, as in the federal government, it was "time for a positive turnaround and a better future". The result was also "a resounding slap in the face for ÖVP leader and former Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer", who wanted to cling to power and "create a loser traffic light", said Angerer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
