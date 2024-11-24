FPÖ leader Kickl expects Nehammer to resign

Blue parties throughout the country rejoice

There was also great joy among the Blue Party in the other federal states. Tyrol's FPÖ state party chairman Markus Abwerzger celebrated a "great day for Styria and for Austria". The voters had clearly spoken out for "change" and for a policy "that puts the people back at the center". In view of the result, the FPÖ party leader also called on Tyrol's governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) to end the "policy of exclusion" towards the FPÖ and the black-red coalition in the state and to allow new elections.