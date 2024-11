Letter disappeared, collector was left with the loss

Manfred H. (71) seems to have fallen out of time. The man from Linz still writes his letters on a mechanical typewriter and refuses to use the Internet or a cell phone. But when it comes to stamps, he is in his element. He has been collecting them for many years. To determine their value, he sends his pieces of jewelry to Vienna and has them appraised there - as he did in July of this year. But the letter never arrived.