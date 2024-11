Youth band up to mischief at secondary school

Vienna's Reumannplatz is considered a hotspot for juvenile delinquency. But a group of young people are also said to have caused fear and terror in the area of a secondary school in the Traunviertel district. The public prosecutor's office in Wels has nine suspects, and the list of charges is long: damage to property, assault, dangerous threats, coercion - all of which took place between autumn 2023 and September 2024.