Will the blues conquer the land of the unpredictable?

Styria is electing a new state parliament - and we know from past experience that the Green Party is always good for a surprise. You can follow the most exciting information and the most important events surrounding the election in our live ticker to see whether the FPÖ will actually take the governor's seat from the ÖVP, as all the polls predict. We also have the "Krone" elephant round for you to watch above.
The most important facts in a nutshell:
- Editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann explains why Styrians have always been unpredictable(in elections).
- There are nine parties on the ballot paper in Graz and the surrounding area, in the other three constituencies only the six parties already represented in the state parliament: ÖVP, SPÖ, FPÖ, Greens, KPÖ and NEOS.
- For the "Styria survey", we not only took a close look at politics, but also at the province - here are the most exciting results from Schladming to Fehring.
- We also have the "Krone" elephant round (see video above) for you to watch, including analysis and a behind-the-scenes look.
- Almost 942,000 Styrians are called upon to cast their vote. You can find out the first results here on krone.at from 4 pm.
The initial situation: The ÖVP clearly won in 2019 ahead of the SPÖ and the FPÖ. Today, the FPÖ is clearly ahead in the polls.
Who you should vote for as a Styrian
If you are eligible to vote but have not yet made a decision, you can find an election guide here: In cooperation with the democracy initiative "mehr demokratie!", the platform "VOTO" and with the scientific support of political scientist Dr. Kathrin Stainer-Hämmerle, we can help you. With the "Krone Election Aid" you can check all the theses and compare your personal opinion with the positions of the parties standing for election!
The first polling stations opened at 6.30 a.m., the last ones close at 4 p.m. - that's when the first projections will be available. With krone.at you can follow the whole election day live!
