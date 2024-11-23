New party leadership
Who Werner Kogler will probably make way for
Werner Kogler (Greens) will make way as leader in the foreseeable future. He has named three possible candidates for his successor. Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler has the best cards.
The race to succeed Werner Kogler as leader of the Greens has begun. Kogler himself has put forward three candidates: the current ministers Leonore Gewessler (Climate) and Alma Zadić (Justice) as well as the Upper Austrian state councillor Stefan Kaineder. He deliberately did not name Sigrid Maurer, the head of the parliamentary group.
This is surprising, as Maurer has repeatedly been mentioned as a possible future party leader. When asked by the "Krone", she denied this. She has never aspired to this job. "My place was and is always the club." According to Maurer, this was also discussed with Kogler. Of course, Maurer's low popularity ratings in the party and the club could play a role.
Kaineder as Kogler's preferred candidate
One argument against Zadić is that she is currently pregnant with her second child. It is said behind closed doors that Kogler would prefer to have the Upper Austrian Kaineder as his successor. However, the latter is said to have no great desire for Vienna and would rather stay in the country with his family. It is quite possible that there will also be a battle at the party conference.
In an interview with krone.tv, Green Secretary General Olga Voglauer said pragmatically on the question of a change of leader: "This is a question that we will clarify on the way to the federal congress."
Kogler's resignation as club chairman still open
In any case, the timetable for the generational change will be determined at the beginning of the year. As the "Krone" learned from the highest Green circles, Kogler will hand over the sceptre to Leonore Gewessler. The Greens are likely to remain in opposition for a while, and Gewessler, who is considered a red rag by the Turquoise Party in particular, is the ideal candidate for the unpleasant climate issues.
