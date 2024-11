Sold out! Ticket profiteering knows no bounds

The trouble with "scalpers"

As a result, they can often be purchased several times over on online platforms just a short time later. And they are also bought. This is why the so-called secondary market has developed into a lucrative "branch of business", which is largely served by people who never intended to go to a concert themselves anyway. These "scalpers" simply want to earn money and even use computer programs (so-called bots) to buy tickets in order to outdo real fans. And this is not illegal in Austria.