This was the most-watched boxing match in history

"Double" New Year's concert

By comparison, around 50 million people worldwide watch the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra's New Year's Concert every year. Mostly on free TV. The global TV audience for the dramatic Formula 1 World Championship showdown between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi in 2021 is estimated - also outstanding - at just under 109 million people. A reference figure one (or more) floor below: The second half of the international soccer match between Austria and Slovenia last Sunday was watched by an average of 1.1 million on ORF. Also very strong for Austria.