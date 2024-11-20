Vorteilswelt
Netflix rejoices

This was the most-watched boxing match in history

20.11.2024 11:57

Netflix celebrates a historic record. The fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul was the most-watched boxing match in history.

Either way, the figure seems almost exorbitant. While there was initially talk of 60 million, Netflix raised the mark considerably: A total of 108 million boxing fans indulged in streaming the spectacle, according to the provider's own figures. Too much for the provider? Technical problems caused problems for viewers and news of their existence quickly made the media rounds. Netflix also came up with another superlative: last week's fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson was the most-streamed sporting event of all time.

"Double" New Year's concert
By comparison, around 50 million people worldwide watch the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra's New Year's Concert every year. Mostly on free TV. The global TV audience for the dramatic Formula 1 World Championship showdown between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi in 2021 is estimated - also outstanding - at just under 109 million people. A reference figure one (or more) floor below: The second half of the international soccer match between Austria and Slovenia last Sunday was watched by an average of 1.1 million on ORF. Also very strong for Austria.

Unanimous
Former world champion Mike Tyson lost to Jake Paul, 31 years his junior, on his return to the boxing ring. It was the first official fight since 2005 for the now 58-year-old former heavyweight champion. The event, which was broadcast by Netflix and staged as a huge show, was recognized as an official fight. The judges' decision in favor of Paul was unanimous.

Paul became famous as an influencer and has only been pursuing a career as a boxer since 2020. He recorded his eleventh win in his twelfth fight. 72,300 spectators watched the event at the Dallas Cowboys football stadium.

Folgen Sie uns auf