This Ronaldo photo causes a huge row in Poland

"Have we no honor?"

The next day, however, there was nothing left for the Polish pros to laugh about. Because the criticism from fans and experts was huge. "We lose 1:5 and I have to ask Ronaldo for a photo? The guy who just tore us apart? Have we no honor?" asked former team captain and ex-Austrian Jacek Bak. "But of course, today social media is everything and the first person to post a photo with Ronaldo gets the attention."