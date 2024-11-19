Vorteilswelt
"Have no honor"

This Ronaldo photo causes a huge row in Poland

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 17:34

Huge uproar in Poland! The fans are angry with their national team. On the one hand because of the defeats against Portugal (1:5) and Scotland (1:2) in the Nations League, but even more so because of fan photos of two Polish professionals with Cristiano Ronaldo!

It's a video that's currently doing the rounds on the net. It shows the two Poland players Piotr Zielinski from Inter Milan and Nicola Zalewsk from AS Roma waiting in front of Portugal's team bus after the defeat to get a photo with Ronaldo.

When the 39-year-old superstar finally appeared, they immediately asked him for a photo together. They smile into the camera, Ronaldo raises his thumb, he also grins a little pained into the lens.

Jacek Bak in the middle of Rubin Okotie and Mario Bazina
Jacek Bak in the middle of Rubin Okotie and Mario Bazina
(Bild: APA)

"Have we no honor?"
The next day, however, there was nothing left for the Polish pros to laugh about. Because the criticism from fans and experts was huge. "We lose 1:5 and I have to ask Ronaldo for a photo? The guy who just tore us apart? Have we no honor?" asked former team captain and ex-Austrian Jacek Bak. "But of course, today social media is everything and the first person to post a photo with Ronaldo gets the attention." 

Nicola Zalewsk
Nicola Zalewsk
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

The two Ronaldo fans don't understand the criticism at all. Inter professional Zielinski: "I'm not interested in what happens on social media. For me, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in soccer history. I felt like taking a photo and that's what I did. That's all. Why is that inappropriate?"

Last place
Poland also lost their home game against Scotland (1-2) on Monday and finished bottom of Nations League Group 1 in League A with just four points. Both photo hunters played through.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

