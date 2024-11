Record-breaking world champion has found her passion

"I fought to the end and it paid off, I'm super happy," said a jubilant Magdalena Egger after finishing second in the super-G at the European Cup final in Kvitfjell on March 22, 2024, also taking second place in the overall standings and thus securing her ticket for the new World Cup season. A special moment - the day before, she had missed out on a ticket for the downhill by just four hundredths. "It just didn't work out, but the good feeling has already come back to me."