After scoring against Hungary
“Disgusting”: Weghorst attacked by his own fans
Wout Weghorst caused quite a stir on Saturday with his goal celebration to make it 1:0 against Hungary - even in his own fan camp. The Dutchman's penalty goal was preceded by anxious moments for the visitors' athletics coach.
In the seventh minute of the game, Adam Szalai suddenly went to ground, referee Jesus Gil Manzano immediately recognized the dicey situation and stopped the game. Players and supporters stood in front of the bench as a screen. There was an oppressive silence in the stadium, captain Dominik Szoboszlai turned away with a horrified look on his face. After around ten minutes, the former striker was taken away and taken to hospital. Despite great concern, Hungary's national team decided to continue the game.
However, the game continued straight away with a penalty for the Netherlands. Weghorst converted with ice-cold precision and ran towards the corner flag, where he started to cheer. An irreverent gesture, as even the Oranje fans thought ...
"It gives me a stomach ache"
"Disgusting and stupid, the way Weghorst cheers after someone has been resuscitated," wrote one user on X, while another commented: "Weghorst really doesn't understand it either. What an idiot." Holland legend Rafael van der Vaart also didn't approve of the action, telling "Nos": "When you score the goal and then cheer like that ... It gives me a stomach ache. A little more restraint would have been appropriate."
Sigh of relief for Szalai
From a sporting point of view, the evening ended with a clear defeat for the Hungarians, who were beaten 4-0 by Marco Rossi's team. However, his team were able to breathe a sigh of relief at 0:27 when Szalai posted a message on Instagram. "Thanks for all the messages, I'm fine," said the 36-year-old, giving the all-clear.
